India's response to COVID pre-emptive, proactive, graded: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 response approach has been pre-emptive, proactive and graded, keeping in mind the large population of the country.

"India's COVID-19 response approach is pre-emptive, proactive and graded. India has curated its response keeping in mind the large population size," Dr Harsh Vardhan said during a meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health held via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the chief ministers, health ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Meghalaya and Goa on the day.



Vardhan noted that although active cases have come down in Maharashtra, it continues to have a large active caseload, with a high fatality rate of 2.6 per cent, which increases to 3.5 per cent in and around Mumbai. Active cases are on the rise in Manipur, he added.

The Health Ministry noted that 40 per cent of total deaths in the country in the last one month were recorded in Goa, which is a cause of worry. "With 70 per cent of cases concentrated in Aizawl, Mizoram is also seeing a rise in active cases; besides Tripura and Meghalaya are witnessing higher deaths in active age groups, which are preventable," Health Ministry noted.

The Union health minister advised the states to focus on higher testing, especially in districts with higher positivity, mandatory testing of symptomatic negatives by RAT, focus on high-risk groups and vulnerable populations for SARI/ILI surveillance.

With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 86,36,012, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday. (ANI)

