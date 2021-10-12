India's retail inflation drops to 4.35 pc in September

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India's retail inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI) dropped to a five-month low of 4.35 per cent in September from 5.3 per cent in August, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Ministry, food inflation measured by Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) dropped to 0.68 per cent in September from 3.11 per cent in August.

This is the third consecutive month in which inflation is below 6 per cent. In the month of May and June, CPI was above the 6 per cent mark.

Meanwhile, for the month of August 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 131.1.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of August 2021 stand at 103.8, 130.2 and 188.7 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP, said the ministry.



As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 127.3 for Primary Goods, 91.0 for Capital Goods, 142.7 for Intermediate Goods and 145.2 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of August 2021.

Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 118.3 and 147.3 respectively for the month of August 2021.

Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of August 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively.

Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per the 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of August 2021, the indices for July 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for May 2021 have undergone the final revision in light of the updated data received from the source agencies.

The Quick Estimates for August 2021, the first revision for July 2021 and the final revision for May 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 per cent, 93 per cent and 94 per cent respectively. (ANI)

