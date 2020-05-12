India's self-reliance to be based on five pillars, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India can become self-reliant by following five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, systems, demography and demand.

"Five pillars that India will stand on to become self-reliant are economy, infrastructure, systems, demography and demand," the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

Modi said that the five pillars include an economy that takes quantum jumps and incremental gains and an infrastructure which is synonymous with a modern India.

"A system that helps us realise dreams, which is based on tech-driven facilities, vibrant demography is our strength and we need to utilise the potential of demand and supply chain," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that India needs to increase its demand and each stakeholder must be active. (ANI)

