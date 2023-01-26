India's 'Silicon Valley' is in Garudacharpalya: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): Highlighting the booming information technology hub in Garudacharpalya, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Garudacharpalya is India's 'Silicon Valley'.



Speaking at a function here, CM Bommai said Mahadevapura area is a confluence of both urban and rural areas consisting of 110 villages. Naturally, there is a demand for the construction of temples and community halls. Earlier it was a village and now it is in the centre of the city. It consists of rural nature and the modern outlook.

Chief Minister spoke about the growing IT industry at Garudacharpalya in Mahadevapura area. He said, "Seeing IT/BT companies in Mahadevapura it looks as if India's Silicon Valley is in Garudacharpalya."

"Man must have faith in god and every development must have god's blessings. Through devotion it is possible to get god's strength. Our elders built temples as we needed to have a place to have the darshan and blessings of God. They will get peace of mind when they visit temple," Bommai said. (ANI)

