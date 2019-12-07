India's stature has risen globally: Rajnath Singh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday arrived at the Indian Military Academy and said that India's stature has risen globally in the modern times.

Addressing the officials and cadets ahead of the passing out parade, Singh said, "Today the country stands united. India's stature at the global level has risen. In the eyes of the world, we are no more perceived as a weaker nation but they have realised that India is a strong country".

He also motivated and encouraged the cadets at the academy by narrating the instances from the lives of brave armed force personnel and freedoms fighters of India.

Upon his arrival, the Defense Minister met and interacted with officials and cadets at the academy.

Singh will be reviewing officer of the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) 142nd Passing out Parade on Saturday. (ANI)