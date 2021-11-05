India's success no longer bound by old ways, says PM Modi

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that country's success is no longer bound by old ways and a 'new India' has a new vision to be one of the leading economies in the future.

While addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said, "India's success is no longer bound by the old ways; new India has a new vision to be one of the leading economies in the future."

Prime Minister Modi after inaugurating various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores in Kedarnath, said the new development projects will enhance the journey of devotees to the holy shrine, "The improved amenities and safety measures ensure that we are prepared for future calamities," he said.

He further lauded the efforts of the Uttarakhand government for working proactively in connecting Char Dham with well-constructed roads and highways "which will help in boosting tourism initiatives and employment in the state".

"I thank the Uttarakhand government, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, and all those who have taken responsibility for these works and development," he said.



The Prime Minister said that these pilgrim centers are not limited to tourism and a source of enjoyment but rather a "way of living for Indians and makes us who we are".

"India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and making new goals for development and success," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple. This is Prime Ministers' second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

He unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district and inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores.

These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

"The new development projects will enhance the journey of devotees with improved amenities and safety measures to ensure that we are prepared for future calamities," said the Prime Minister.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (ANI)

