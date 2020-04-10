India's tally of COVID-19 cases crosses 6,000 mark, death toll at 199

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): With an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday.

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state after recording 1,364 positive cases. Tamil Nadu comes second with 834 cases.

The total number of cases reported in Delhi so far is 720. (ANI)