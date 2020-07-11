India's tally of COVID-19 cured cases crosses 5 lakh, recovery rate 62.78 pc

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): With 19,870 COVID-19 patients being cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, India's tally of cured and discharged cases crossed the 5 lakh mark on Saturday, taking the recovery rate to 62.78 per cent.

A total of 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured and discharged till today, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. The recovered cases outnumber the COVID-19 active cases by 2,31,978.

The ministry further said that there are 2,83,407 active cases and all are under medical supervision either in the central and state government hospitals for severe cases, and in home isolation for pre-symptomatic patients and those showing moderate symptoms.

So far, 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested through the collective public and private labs under ICMR's diagnostic network of 1180 labs in the country. Out of which 841 are in the public sector, while the rest 339 are under the private sector.

The Ministry also said that there is a steep upward trend in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country with 2,82,511 samples being tested yesterday.

"The Test per Million (TPM) for the country stands at 8,193," it added.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mark on Saturday with yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 519 deaths were reported during this period. (ANI)

