"India's time has come..." PM Modi releases special coins commemorating 75 years of NCC

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): India's time has come, and the driving force of the country's development journey is its Yuva Shakti, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NCC rally on Saturday.

The NCC rally was held on the occasion of the commemoration of 75 years at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi. Notably, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries also participated in the rally.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "NCC is celebrating 75 years of its formation. Those who have represented NCC over the last 75 years have been a part of it. I appreciate their contribution to nation-building. India is proud of the determination and spirit of service of the NCC cadets."

"Both as NCC cadets, and as a youth, you are representing an 'Amrit Pidhi' (Amrit generation), which will help in making the country developed and Atmanirbhar. We all witnessed the role, NCC is playing in our lives," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coins of Rs 75 denomination on the occasion of the commemoration of 75 successful years of NCC.

He appreciated the increase in the number of girls in the police and paramilitary forces over the years.

"The youth of the country are benefiting from India's defense sector reforms. In the last eight years, the number of our daughters in the police and paramilitary forces has doubled. Today, we see the deployment of women in all three wings of the armed force," he said.

Praising the enthusiasm of the youth, PM Modi said the youth would always be the priority of the country.

"The youth of a country whose youth are full of enthusiasm and youth will always be the priority of that country. Today's India is also trying to give that platform to all its young friends who can fulfill their dreams," he said.

PM Modi pointed out the opportunities in front of youth, because of the startup and digital revolution.

"The youth are the biggest beneficiaries of the Digital revolution, Startup revolution, or innovation revolution. The country opened the doors of the space sector for the youth. In no time, the first private satellite was launched. Similarly, the animation and gaming sector is a pool of opportunities for the youth," he further said.

He further said that India's time has come and the country's development is being driven by the youth.

"India's time has arrived. Today the whole world is looking towards India and the biggest reason for this is the youth of India. 'Yuva Shakti' is the driving force of India's development journey, said PM Modi," he said. (ANI)