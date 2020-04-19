India's total coronavirus cases at 16,116

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of these, 13,925 patients are active cases and 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. With 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll now stands at 519.

According to the evening update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 3,651 cases of which 365 patients have recovered and 211 patients are dead.

Delhi's count stands at 1,893 of which 72 patients have been recovered or discharged, while 43 patients have lost their lives.

Gujrat, being third on the list with respect to positive COVID-19 cases, has 1,604 cases with 94 recovered and 58 dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 positive cases so far of which 127 patients have recovered and 70 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,372 with 365 patients recovered and 15 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 1,351 cases of which 183 has recovered and 11 patients are dead. (ANI)

