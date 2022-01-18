India's two national intuitions sign MoU to promote good governance, strengthen local institutions

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): In order to promote inclusive good governance, strengthening of local institutions and effective implementation of government programmes, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has signed a pact with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad.

Both the national institutions signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, the Ministry of Personnel said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The main purpose of having this agreement is to focus on different collaborative activities by drawing upon the strengths of these two national institutions for bringing better good governance mechanisms into practice across all programmes and schemes," the Ministry said.



Both the institutions agreed to exchange knowledge and take up capacity building of functionaries at all levels of government, including Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The MoU will not only help in the application of good governance principles in true spirit but will also ensure their effective implementation in terms of transparency and accountability in the utilisation of public funds in an intended manner for delivering services to benefit rural communities.

Many key mutual areas of interest were identified as actionable points, including leveraging e-governance at the panchayat level, documenting good governance models at the panchayat level, simplification of forms among others and best practices of rural governance.

NCGG has suggested identifying the benchmark of the indexing of Rural Governance at the panchayat level.

The MoU signing ceremony was held online between V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR&PG) and Director-General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Dr G Narendra Kumar, Director General (NIRDPR) with a team of officials - Prof Poonam Singh, Dr AP Singh and Dr BS. Bisht senior faculty from NCGG and Shashi Bhushan, Deputy Director-General, Dr Partha Pratim Sahu and Dr Srikanth faculty from NIRDPR. (ANI)

