India's vaccine wastage at 6.5 pc, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh top the list: Centre

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): India's overall percentage of COVID-19 vaccine wastage is at 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 17.6 per cent and 11.6 per cent of vaccine wastage respectively, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday.

ana and Andhra Pradesh recorded 17.6 per cent and 11.6 per cent of vaccine wastage respectively. We have told the states that vaccine wastage needs to be drastically reduced," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly press briefing.

He added that states have been requested to do testing, tracking and treating in a more efficient manner amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed disappointment at this wastage while speaking to Chief Ministers in the meeting that was held earlier in the day regarding the COVID-19 situation, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed discussion with states and Union Territories on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination. He expressed disappointment at vaccine wastage. It is a precious commodity. At an individual level and for the country, this wastage is not right. He has said that wastage should be absolutely minimal," Paul said.

Till now, over 3.51 crore total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administrated, Bhushan informed.

"On March 15, 8.34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 per cent of doses."

As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,044 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

