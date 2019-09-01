Indigenously designed offshore patrol vessel launched in Ennore

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:53 IST

Samba railway station to be equipped with first freight terminal in J-K

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The railway station in Samba will be equipped with a freight terminal in the coming days, which will make it the first station of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J-K.