Indigenously designed offshore patrol vessel launched in Ennore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Yard-45005 was launched at L&T Shipyard here at Kattupalli, in Ennore, on Saturday.
The vessel was inaugurated by Gargi Kaul, Secretary, Defence Finance.
The OPV has been indigenously designed for the Indian Coast Guard at the private shipbuilding yard at Kattupalli. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:22 IST
