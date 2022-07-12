IndiGo announces flight services between Delhi and Deoghar

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Continuing its effort to strengthen regional air connectivity, IndiGo has announced a new flight between Delhi and Deoghar, effective from July 30, 2022.

"This flight is in addition to the Kolkata-Deoghar route that was inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IndiGo will be the first airline to operate from Deoghar, which will boost connectivity to Jharkhand and nearby regions," the official statement by IndoGo read.

The bookings for this new pair of flights will be opening today (July 12, 2022), the official statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rupees 16,800 crores in Deoghar today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that with the blessings of Baba Baidyanath, projects have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid today. These are going to give a huge impetus to Jharkhand's modern connectivity, energy, health, faith and tourism.

The Prime Minister remarked that the country has been working with the thinking of the development of the nation by the development of the states for the last 8 years. "In the last 8 years, in the efforts to connect Jharkhand by highways, railways, airways, and waterways, in every way, the same thinking and spirit have been paramount. All these facilities will positively impact the economic development of the state," he said.



The Prime Minister said that today, Jharkhand is getting its second airport. This will lead to tremendous ease for devotees of Baba Baidyanath.

In the context of making air travel affordable for the common man through the UDAN scheme, the Prime Minister noted that today the benefits of the efforts of the government are visible across the country. "About 70 new locations have been added through airports, heliports and water aerodromes in the last 5-6 years under the UDAN scheme. Today, ordinary citizens are getting the facility of air travel on more than 400 new routes. More than 1 crore people have experienced very affordable air travel, many for the first time," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the flight from Deoghar to Kolkata started today and flights for Ranchi, Delhi and Patna will start soon. He disclosed work is on for airports in Bokaro and Dumka.

The Prime Minister said along with connectivity, the central government is also focussing on the creation of facilities at important places related to faith and spirituality in the country. Modern facilities have also been expanded in Baba Baidyanath Dham under the PRASAD scheme. When a holistic approach guides the projects, new avenues of income come for various segments of society and new facilities create new opportunities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the benefits of the country's effort to enhance the gas-based economy for the state of Jharkhand. He said that PM Urja Ganga Yojana is changing the old picture.

The Prime Minister said we are following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. New avenues of development, employment-self-employment are being discovered by investing in infrastructure. Underlining the benefits of these initiatives for Jharkhand, the Prime Minister said we have laid emphasis on aspiration for development, focused on aspirational districts. He asserted that most of the 18,000 villages which were electrified so long after independence are in inaccessible and remote areas. He said the government has worked in a mission mode in the last 8 years to bring tap water, roads and gas connection.

Referring to the spread of modern facilities beyond big cities, the Prime Minister said that these projects are proof that when steps are taken for improving ease of life for common citizens, then national assets are created and new opportunities for national development emerge. "This is the right development and we have to collectively accelerate this development", he said. (ANI)

