IndiGo announces new flight cancellation charges for passenger convenience

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): To streamline the cancellation process to improve the travel experience of its passengers, India's leading airline IndiGo has decided to revise the flight cancellation and change fee for both domestic and international flights effective from Thursday midnight.

"The revision only applies if the change or cancellation is made within 0-3 days of the travel dates. The charges remain the same in case a passenger is making the change four or more days in advance of the travel dates," an official statement from IndiGo said.

In line with the passenger charter released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) in February 2019, customers can make any changes or cancellations free of charge within 24 hours of booking on domestic flights, if they have booked their tickets at least 7 days in advance of the scheduled departure.

"We have revised our flight cancellation and change fee effective midnight today. This will help us bring down the last-minute changes to a minimum, enabling better capacity utilization onboard," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

Boulter said that improved processes will help IndiGo in providing its on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares. (ANI)

