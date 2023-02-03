Indigo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, inquiry ordered

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry after a passenger who was supposed to take an Indigo flight to Patna instead boarded another flight of the airline and landed at Udaipur - about 1400km away from his destination.

The incident was reported on January 30 (Monday), and the passenger was sent to his destination next day.

A senior DGCA official said that the passenger, identified as Afsar Hussain, booked a ticket for Patna via Indigo flight 6E-214 and reached Delhi airport on January 30 to board the scheduled flight. But he mistakenly boarded Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of Indigo.

The passenger realised the mistake only after landing at Udaipur Airport.

After which he informed officials at Udaipur Airport, who then alerted the airline about the matter.

The airline reportedly flew him back to Delhi the same day and then to Patna on January 31.

"We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline," the DGCA official said.

In the inquiry, DGCA will find out as to why the boarding pass of the passenger was not scanned thoroughly and how he boarded the wrong flight when as per the rule boarding passes are checked at two points before the boarding, he added.

The airline in a statement released on Friday said, "We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight."

"We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline added.

This is the second such incident reported in an Indigo's flight in the last 20 days.

Earlier on January 13, a passenger who had the airline's ticket and boarding pass for an Indore-bound flight boarded a wrong flight and was taken to Nagpur airport. (ANI)