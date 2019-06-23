Indigo flight diverted to Bhubaneswar after passenger turns unruly

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): Hyderabad-Guwahati Indigo flight 6E462 was on Sunday diverted to Bhubaneswar after a passenger turned unruly, airline sources said.

Irshad Ali, 20, breached flight safety procedures by trying to open the door of the plane, they said. The passenger was deboarded after the aircraft landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 6.10 am and handed over to police.

The flight took off after over an hour for Guwahati, the sources added. (ANI)

