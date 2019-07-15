Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad with around 180 passengers on Monday returned to Goa airport due to some technical snag, an official said.
According to Goa airport spokesperson, an IndiGo Goa-Ahmedabad flight returned due to some technical snag today.
The flight with around 180 passengers on-board landed safely at Dabolim airport here. (ANI)
IndiGo flight with 180 passengers makes emergency landing at Goa airport
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:54 IST
Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad with around 180 passengers on Monday returned to Goa airport due to some technical snag, an official said.