IndiGo flight with 180 passengers makes emergency landing at Goa airport

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:28 IST

Forty years after retirement, IAF man donates over Rs 1 cr to...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): It is rightly said that you can take the soldier out of Army but you cannot take the Army out of the soldier. Meet 74-year-old CBR Prasad, a retired airman who has donated almost entire savings of his life to the Ministry of Defence.