IndiGo pilot's license suspended for 3 months over misbehavior with passenger

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the license of an IndiGo pilot for three months over an incident involving alleged misbehavior with two passengers, including a senior citizen.

The pilot was accused of allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a passenger and her elderly, wheelchair-bound mother on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight.

The incident took place on January 13, 2020, and the airline has issued a statement taking cognizance of the situation and said that necessary action will be taken. (ANI)