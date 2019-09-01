IndiGo regrets inconvenience caused to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The low-cost airline -- IndiGo -- on Sunday regretted the inconvenience caused to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was stopped at Delhi Airport from boarding Bhopal-bound airline flight allegedly due to being late.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to MP Sanjay Singh. In the interest of other customers onboard and to fulfill our promise of on-time departure, the gates close 25 minutes prior to departure," IndiGo said in a statement.

"We are committed to providing on-time and hassle-free service to our passengers and made the best efforts to make alternate arrangements for Singh. Once again we deeply regret the inconvenience caused to Singh," it added.

According to Singh, despite him having the boarding pass and undergoing the security check, he was not allowed by IndiGo staff to board his flight.

Annoyed with this, Singh took to Twitter and urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to look into the matter.

"I was going today to Bhopal to attend the bank employees' program but became a victim of the misconduct of IndiGo6E, famous for its misbehaviour. I had a boarding pass. Security check was done. Gate was opened but I was not allowed to go @HardeepSPuri please take cognizance," he tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that he would also complain about the incident to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

"IndiGo's staff didn't allow me to board even though I was on time. They misbehaved with me. I will take up this issue with Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu about how IndiGo airline staff are rude and misbehave with the passengers," Singh added.

Finally, Singh took Air India flight for Bhopal. (ANI)