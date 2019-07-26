IndiGo to operate daily flights between Yangon, Kolkata from Sept 20

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): IndiGo on Friday announced daily non-stop flights between Yangon in Myanmar and Kolkata from September 20.

This will be the 18th international destination in the airline's network.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, said, "In line with our international expansion strategy, we are excited to announce Yangon as our new international destination."

He said, "We see significant traffic coming from Yangon to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in India. This new route will strengthen the cultural relationship between the two countries and will boost trade, tourism and mobility."

Stressing that IndiGo is committed to providing more flexibility in terms of choice to its passengers, Boulter said, "IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers wherever they demand."

He added, "It is our constant endeavour to provide more flexibility of choice to our customers as IndiGo continues to offer them on-time, courteous and hassle-free service, and affordable flying experience."

Yangon will be IndiGo's 74th overall destination. (ANI)

