Indo-France joint Army exercise to begin from Oct 31

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Armies of India and France will carry out counter-terrorism drills under the joint exercise code-named 'Ex Shakti -2019' beginning October 31 at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

The exercise which will be conducted at Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13 will focus on counter-terrorism operations in the backdrop of semi-desert terrain under United Nations Mandate.

The Sikh Regiment of Sapta Shakti Command will represent the Indian Army in this exercise while troops of the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Armoured Brigade will be present on behalf of the Army of France.

The training will focus primarily on the high degree of physical fitness, sharing of the drill at a tactical level and learning of the best practices from each other.

It is being conducted with the aim of enhancing understanding, cooperation, and interoperability between the two Armies.

The exercise, which is a part of biennial exercise conducted alternately in India and France, will come to an end with a 36-hour long validation exercise. (ANI)

