Indo-Japan joint military exercise Dharma Guardian commences in Mizoram

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:42 IST

Vairengte (Mizoram) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Second edition of bilateral annual military exercise Dharma Guardian - 2019 between Indian and Japanese Army commenced on Saturday at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) Vairengte, Mizoram.
The Japanese contingent is represented by 34th Infantry Regiment, 1st Division of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF), while the Indian side is represented by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment. 25 soldiers from each battalion are participating in this joint exercise.
"The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter insurgency/counter-terrorism operations in both mountainous terrains. Exercise Dharma Guardian - 2019 will further cement the long-standing strategic ties between India and Japan," an official statement said.
As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations will be conducted. Both the Armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refine drills and procedures for joint operations.
The Exercise will culminate with a 72 hours validation phase which will test the skills of soldiers in conducting joint operations in a counter-terrorism scenario. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:57 IST

Delhi Cabinet clears proposal to carry out awareness campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to carry out a mass awareness campaign on the effects of air pollution and measures taken to combat the menace.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:49 IST

J-K DGP grants Rs 2.26 lakh as scholarship for children of...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has granted Rs 2.26 lakh as special reward and for scholarship for 17 children of serving police personnel and six wards of bravehearts recognising their academic achievement.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:49 IST

Gautam Gambhir helps six-year-old Pakistani girl get medical visa

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A six-year-old girl from Pakistan has been granted a visa for continuation of her medical treatment in India following intervention of cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:36 IST

Hyderabad: Congress leaders detained for supporting RTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The police on Saturday took into preventive custody Congress leaders who were protesting at Charminar in support of "Bundh call" given by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Campaigning ends for Haryana, Maharashtra assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The campaigning ended for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra on Saturday with political leaders making all-out efforts to woo voters through rallies and road shows.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:12 IST

Telangana: Oppn parties extend support to statewide bandh called by TSRTC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Opposition parties including Congress, BJP and CPI are supporting the state-wide bandh called by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:03 IST

Uttarakhand: Guv, CM, HRD Minister participate in foundation...

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, and Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday participated in the foundation laying ceremony of the permanent campus of National Institute of Techn

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:57 IST

We need Prime Minister's commitment to resolve PMC crisis: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve the on-going Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank crisis.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:54 IST

Patna : 615 dengue cases reported

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A total of 615 dengue cases have been reported in the city this year till October 17. District Malaria Officer, Patna, informed that out of total 1121 samples, 615 have been tested positive for dengue.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:53 IST

Telangana: Bodies of all 6 who went missing after car fell into...

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bodies of all six persons who went missing after their car fell into a canal in Nadigudem Mandal here on Friday, have been retrieved.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:46 IST

Maharashtra: Former Cong leader sends brick to UP CM, requests...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh on Saturday sent a letter along with a brick to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, requesting him to use the brick in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:44 IST

Larsen and Toubro's sewer network covers only 20 pc of Patna,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Larsen and Toubro clarified on Saturday that the company is only engaged in laying down sewer lines in 20 per cent area of the city and that it is not responsible for the recent flooding caused by rainwater.

