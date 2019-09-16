Indo-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 commences in Meghalaya

Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The India Army and Royal Thailand Army Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 commenced at Umroi in Meghalaya on Monday.

The annual bilateral joint exercise started off at the Joint Training Node (JTN) in Umroi. The exercise aims at the training of troops in Counter-Terrorism Operation in both jungle terrain and urban scenario.

The 14-day exercise will be conducted under the overarching framework of the United Nations Mandate 2006.

Both contingents will share their valuable experiences in the conduct of Counter-Terrorism Operations in the form of lectures, drills, demonstrations and skill-at-arm with an aim to refine tactics, techniques and procedures, an Army release said.

The exercise will culminate with a 48-hours joint exercise, which will showcase the planning and execution of joint skills of soldiers while conducting any Counter-Terrorism Operation.

Exercise MAITREE -2019 has been the face of long-standing bilateral ties between India and Thailand since 2006. (ANI)

