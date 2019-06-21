Indo-Tibetan Border Police perform yoga

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A few days after ITBP released a video on Twitter showing its personnel doing Suryanamaskar and breathing exercises in freezing Ladakh, personnel of the central armed force personnel on Monday performed yoga in the scorching heat here in Chhattisgarh.

Personnel of 44th battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chanted 'Astho maa sad gamya' while demonstrating the Padma asana (Lotus position).

Under the fierce heat of the sun, the personnel practised different kinds of asanas.

ITBP is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of India and is deployed along India's border of Tibet.

International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide on June 21. Every year it is celebrated with a theme, and the theme for this year's fifth International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Heart'.

After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014 the International Yoga Day has gained popularity on a global scale. Modi has been regularly tweeting videos of different asanas since June 5. (ANI)

