Indonesian Defence Minister inspects Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto inspected the Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block lawns on Monday.

Indonesian Defence Minister was received by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

Prior to this, Subianto had paid tribute at the National War Memorial. He is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.

Indonesian Defence Minister will hold talks with the Indian leadership to firm up the bilateral defence collaboration. (ANI)

