Indore: 2 held for duping e-comm firms by exchanging branded phones with duplicates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Indore Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly purchasing mobile phones online and returning duplicate phones to the same e-commerce companies in return, claiming them to be damaged or of poor quality.

"One Wasim Akram, a resident of Rajasthan used to handle mobile phone business in Indore. He started duping online e-commerce companies after shurtting his business. The accused used to buy expensive mobile phones online and then return duplicate phones in place of the original ones, to the e-commerce companies," said Harinarayanchari Mishra, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Indore.

"Before returning the duplicate phone, the accused along with his partner used to extract the IMEI number and other details from the original mobile phones and feed it in duplicate phones. The accused used to return the mobile phones claiming them to be damaged or of poor quality," he added.



The IGP Indore said that the e-commerce company either returned the cash or sent a new mobile phone to the accused people.

"A trader had filed a complaint with Indore Crime Branch in this regard claiming to receive a duplicate mobile phone in exchange for the original mobile he had sold through an online company. Moreover, the accused reached the same shop to sell the original mobile phone duped from the online company," said Mishra.

The Indore Crime Branch has arrested both the accused. A case has been registered against them under various sections. Moreover, eight mobile phones were also recovered from the accused of which two are duplicates. (ANI)

