SSP of Indore, Ruchi Vardhan Mishra

Indore: 2 men paraded, made to do sit-ups for killing 20-year-old

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:11 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Indore Police on Tuesday paraded two men and made them do sit-ups for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death.
The two accused - Raja Kachori and Ashish Sharma - were arrested on Tuesday for killing a man, Arpit, on the night of July 22, police said.
"The incident took place at around 1 am in Nanda Nagar, Indore. The victim died a few hours later. In this regard a case was filed under Sections 307, 323, 294, 506, 34 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pardesipura police station," said Indore SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra.
The police official shared that the victim, Arpit had a criminal record, and there was a dispute between him and Ashish Sharma over money. Raja Kachori too had some dispute with the victim regarding a video clip, Mishra revealed.
"Raja Kachori and Ashish Sharma got to know that Arpit had some dispute with three others - Lokesh Khopade, Ashu Ansari and Watan Sheikh. The three of them too have a criminal background and had earlier gone to Arpit's house to kill him," Mishra said.
"The two prime accused made the plan at Lokesh's house. Lokesh made the knife available to them. Raja first called up Arpit and called him to a place. There, Raja and Ashish stabbed the victim to death," she added. (ANI)

