Indore: 3 policemen, caught napping on night duty suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Three policemen, who were allegedly caught napping on duty or absent from work during a surprise inspection by Superintendent of Police Yusuf Qureshi during the intervening night of June 17-18, have been suspended and posted to police lines.

"An inspection was carried out in several police stations. I have checked the beat parties. We are taking action against those who were found either absent from the duty or caught working in an inappropriate manner. There are three to four police officials. One HCM was found sleeping, he is being suspended and an investigation is underway," SP Yusuf Qureshi said in a statement.

The statement added that on the intervening night of June 17-18, during inspection Assistant Sub Inspector of Vijay Nagar police station was found asleep inside the station.

"Head Constable Radhe Shyam Tripathi, who posted at Sanyogitganj station, was also found sleeping. Constable Ankit posted at Azad Nagar station was found absent from the duty. All have suspended with immediate effect and posted to police lines," the media statement said.

During the inspection, SP has also found a sub-inspector who was patrolling using his personal vehicle.

"Probationary sub-inspector Manish Gurjar of Sanyogitaganj police station was found patrolling his personal vehicle and left the mobile station at the police station. He has been issued a show cause notice," the release said. (ANI)

