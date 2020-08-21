Indore: 4 arrested after video of youth being beaten, killed gets viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested four persons on Thursday after a video of a youth, being beaten with sticks and left to die, went viral.

"Bunty alias Ajay Thakur was called from his home in Gandhi Nagar area and taken to the lakeshore at 11 am on August 18. Sundar Bai, his sons Lakhan Banchara and Malkhan Banchara, and their maternal uncle Vikram along with his associates had beaten Ajay. They then left him to die there," said Manish Khatri, the additional superintendent (SP) of police.

After the death of the youth, a murder case has been registered against the four accused, added Khatri.

He further informed that an investigation is underway against the other people seen in the viral video and strict action will be taken against them too.

As per the additional SP, the reason for the murder was said to be Ajay's relationship with Lakhan's minor daughter.

In the viral video, Ajay is seen being beaten by some people with sticks and batons. After beating him, the accused left Ajay to die.

"Ajay was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved," said the police. (ANI)

