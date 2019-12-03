Indore: 5-yr-old girl found dead in dilapidated building, rape suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A five-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her parents under a bridge in Mhow and later went missing, was found dead in an abandoned building on Monday.
According to Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema, the girl was sleeping under the bridge with her parents who are beggars. She was found missing the next morning.
After a complaint was lodged by parents, the police reached the spot and started search operation for the girl.
Hours later, the girl's body was found in a dilapidated building.
The body has been sent for post-mortem after it was identified by the deceased's parents.
"It is suspected to be a case of abduction and rape. We will clear that after receiving the reports of post-mortem," Nema said.
Prima facie, the girl was found strangled to death by the unknown accused.
A case has been registered against the accused and five teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the accused and arrest him. (ANI)
