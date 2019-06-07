Indore: 50-year-old nurse stabbed to death, accused held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 07 (ANI): A 50-year-old nurse was stabbed to death allegedly by a patient at a clinic in Tukoganj area of Indore on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Lata Verma.

According to the relatives, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

According to the nurse's brother Raju, her son Abhishek Verma was also injured while trying to save his mother from the attack. He has been admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Yusuf Qureshi said, "Accused has been arrested, the knife that was used for the stabbing has been recovered. Further investigation in the matter is underway." (ANI)

