Indore: 7 inmates lodged for serious crimes at child correction home escaped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Seven inmates who were lodged at the child correction home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore escaped.

The inmates beat up the guard and snatched away keys and his mobile phone.



The juveniles were lodged in the child correction home for serious crimes like rape, murder, and attempt to murder.



"They beat up the guard and snatched away keys and his mobile phone. They were here for heinous crimes, including 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder). FIR lodged," said Superintendent RK Dwivedi. (ANI)

