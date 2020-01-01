Indore administration places 16 criminals under preventive detention

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): In a bid to maintain law and order, the district administration in Indore detained 16 criminals on Tuesday under the National Security Act.

District Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav issued the orders for detaining the criminals under `Operation Clean', according to the release by the district administration on Wednesday.

The National Security Act provides for preventive detention in certain cases. (ANI)

