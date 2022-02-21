Indore artist stands out for making artefacts from waste materials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): An artist in India's cleanest city, Indore, stands out for making artefacts out of waste materials.

Sunil Vyas, an artist based in Indore, has created eye-catching artefacts out of waste materials.

Speaking to ANI, Vyas said, "I create these artefacts out of interest. I have no degree or diploma. I always believe in creating something new. From paper cutting to plastic waste material, I believe in creating unique artefacts and paintings."

"I have been creating paintings since my childhood. Professionally, I have been creating artefacts for the public for the past 6-7 years," he said.





Vyas highlighted that he has created artefacts of world-famous people from waste generated by plastic and wood materials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rabindranath Tagore, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Lata Mangeshkar, Monalisa, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha.

He has also put up some exhibitions to sell his artefacts.

The artist further said, "I did not incur losses in the last two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic. I managed to receive orders in bulk and remained busy with work."

"I work as a student who is eager to learn every day. Every day, I try to create something new," he said.

For the fifth time in a row, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city in November 2021 under Swachh Survekshan 2021 which is carried out by the government. (ANI)



