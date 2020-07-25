Indore cop helps young boy with studies who aspires to become a policeman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Every day after long hours in official duties Vinod Dikshit, a Station House Officer (SHO) from Palasia, Indore teaches a young boy Maths and English to help the teenager achieve his dream of joining the police force.

"I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths," said Dikshit.

Dikshit befriended the boy, Raj, while patrolling in a notorious neighbourhood during the lockdown. The boy is outspoken and smart.

"During the lockdown period, we use to patrol his notorious neighbourhood. Once he told me that he wants to be a policeman. I told him that he will have to study. He then said that I will study if you'll teach me," said Dikshit.

For the past one month he has been teaching Raj, English and Maths as the boy belongs to a poor family, the SHO said.

"This boy belongs to a very poor background and cannot afford any tuitions. His father runs a tiffin centre and his grandfather is a roadside vendor," he said.

Talking about his newfound teacher, Raj said, "I am very happy that I am being taught by my uncle ji. Every day I take tuition from him. I do my homework every day. I aspire to become a policeman that's why I am studying." (ANI)

