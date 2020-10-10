Indore crime branch arrest MDMA supplier

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Indore Crime Branch have arrested an alleged MDMA or meow meow drug supplier and recovered 19-grams drugs from his possession.

According to police, the supplier has been identified as Anil Puri alias Anil Goswami and he came to the city to supply drugs to owners of sex rackets. The drug is used to boost sexual stamina, police said.

"On Thursday night, Anil Puri alias Anil Goswami, who came by car carrying MDMA drugs in Vijay Nagar area, was caught. Anil came here to give these drugs to Sagar Jain and Dharmendra Jain. Police have recovered 19-gram MDMA drugs, also known as 'meow-meow' from Anil's possession," said Additional SP Crime Branch Guru Prasad Parashar during a press conference here.



"It was found that these drugs were used by the sex racket gang which was caught in the Vijay Nagar area, recently. During the interrogation of the arrested persons in the sex racket case, it came to light," he added.

ASP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said that the police have arrested 20 accused after busting the sex racket in Indore's Vijay Nagar, recently.

"We have freed 12 women from Bangladesh brought illegally to India and 7 women from other states from the clutches of this sex racket. People of this gang used to give this MDMA i,e, 'Meow Meow' to customers and girls to increase sex power. Police is searching the Sagar Jain and Dharmendra Jain contacts in this entire case," he said. (ANI)

