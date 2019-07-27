Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya cancels computer-based entrance test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore has cancelled the computer-based entrance test conducted by it on June 23.

In a press release issued by the varsity, it said that there were several technical and other mistakes in the examination which was conducted through an agency.

"Keeping in view the technical and other problems encountered in the examination and the problems that were faced by the aspirants who appeared in the exam, the University has decided to cancel the computer-based entrance test conducted by it on June 23," read the press release.

The University informed that the admission would take place keeping in view the special circumstances. (ANI)

