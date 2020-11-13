Indore district administration permits bursting of green crackers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Only green firecrackers will be allowed in the limits of Indore city till January 1 next year, according to an order by the Indore District Administration.

However, use of firecrackers is permitted only between 8 pm to 10 pm.

Collector Manish Singh has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code-1973 regarding the selling and bursting of green crackers in the Indore Municipal Corporation area.



Firecrackers traders said that they were selling green firecrackers only but it was difficult to differentiate between green and non-green.

"Orders of green firecrackers also came last year. Many factories manufactured green firecrackers which we were selling. The supply of crackers has been hit due to COVID-19. There is a difference of sound and less smoke. Green crackers cause less pollution. There are only 40 per cent sales of firecrackers. The order of the administration is for the public good. Everyone will follow it," Firecrackers Traders Association chief Kailash Balchandani told ANI.

The district administration has said that action will be taken against violators under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

