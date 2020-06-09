Indore doctor infected with coronavirus dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): A 57-year-old doctor named Ajay Joshi died due to coronavirus infection at a hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Joshi, who was working at Index Medical College, was getting treatment for the disease for the last 16 days at Choitram Hospital.

"Our superintendent Ajay Joshi was the team leader of the institution for the last two months. He encouraged everyone to help administration to combat COVID-19. For the last 16 days, he was infected with coronavirus infection. He passed away. We will continue to provide our services," Dr Deepti Singh, COVID coordinator, Index Medical College told ANI.

MP Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) condoled Joshi's demise.

"In Indore, 45 new cases have been reported. Two new deaths were reported including a doctor of Index Medical College," he said.

Sharma informed that the new cases reported in Indore have taken the district's COVID-19 tally to 3,830 including 1,105 active cases.

"Total 2,556 patients have been discharged and 159 people have died due to coronavirus," he also said. (ANI)

