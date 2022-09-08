Indore: DRI seized 7.1 kg gold worth Rs 3.72 cr, 3 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit has arrested three people in 7.1 Kgs gold smuggling, worth Rs 3.72 crore.

Out of the three people nabbed, two were apprehended in Indore and one other in Mumbai.

A specific intelligence was developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit that two people carrying a huge quantity of smuggled gold would be coming to Indore in a car.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle, and officers of DRI intercepted the car on Mumbai-Indore road near Indore.

On a thorough search of the car, 8 foreign-origin gold bars totally weighing 7.1 kgs were recovered from a specially built cavity in the said car.

Both the occupants of the vehicle confessed to their crime.

Further, they revealed that one of the members of their syndicate, who supplied them with smuggled gold bars is in Mumbai.

A follow-up search operation was conducted by the DRI officers and the person in Mumbai was also nabbed. The person also confessed to his crime.

The goods and the vehicle used for concealment and transport have been seized and all three accused were arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962.



The three accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody by the Hon'ble Court at Indore.

Further probe on the investigation is awaited.

In a similar incident, in April the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit received a tip that four persons carrying a huge quantity of smuggled gold would be coming to Indore in a car, 3 kgs of gold were recovered.

After getting the initial tip, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle, and officers of DRI intercepted the car on Mumbai-Agra Highway near Indore.

On a thorough search of the car, 3 foreign-origin gold bars totally weighing 3 kgs were recovered from a specially built cavity concealed in the car.

All four occupants of the vehicle confessed their crime.

Further, they revealed that one of the members of their syndicate, who supplied the said gold bars is in Ulhasnagar (MH). Immediately a follow-up operation was conducted by DRI officers and a jeweler in Ulhasnagar was nabbed. The jeweler also confessed his crime.

The goods and the vehicle used for concealment and transport have been seized and all five persons have been arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

All five accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody by Indore Court on 16th April.

Earlier this calendar year, officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit had seized approximately 5 kgs of Foreign Gold and 1600 kgs of Cannabis worth Rs 5.65 Crore.

Also, so far this year, DRI Indore has succeeded in recovering Rs. 5 Crores Customs Duty evaded in Customs-related frauds. (ANI)

