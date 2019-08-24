Indore: Driver's son clears Civil Judge recruitment test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chetan Bajad, son of a driver employed in the Indore district court has achieved a meritorious feat by clearing the civil judge class- II recruitment test despite all odds.

Chetan's father, Govardhanlal Bajad works as a driver at the Indore district court.

Chetan says that his father's association with the court had inspired him to get into judiciary to serve the people.

Expressing happiness at his selection, Chetan said, "I was always determined to become a judge. Seeing my father and grandfather work in Court helped me set a goal".

"I will perform my duties honestly. I will try my best to deliver justice and set an example in society," he added.

Elaborating on his hard work for clearing the examination, he said, "I used to go to the library at 8 AM and used to return in evening at 9-10 PM where my family members would be waiting for me for dinner."

His elated mother too expressed delight over the achievement of his son.

"I am very happy," she said. (ANI)

