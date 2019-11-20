Indore: Family alleges murder after MBBS student found dead, whistleblowers claim Vyapam link

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A 33-year-old student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College was found dead near the gate of Daly College in the Azad Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased identified as pre-final year student Bhurelal Waskel was living in a rented accommodation in Ajaybag area of the city.

While his family has claimed Waskel was murdered, the police have ruled it out.

According to Azad Nagar Assistant Sub Inspector Vikram Singh, "The police are not considering it as a murder since no sign of struggle and no suicide note has been recovered. However, the postmortem report will clear the cause of the student's death."

The family of the deceased has alleged that Bhurelal had been killed as his body bore injury marks on his face, shoulder and neck.

Karan Waskel, a nephew of the deceased, said that Bhurelal did not have any reason to commit suicide as he had a good life and he was supposed to complete his MBBS next year.

"His bike was also parked at his place and a mobile phone was found in his room. However, the body was found 300-400 meters away from his house," he said.

Soon after learning about Bhurelal's death, whistleblowers of Vyapam scam Dr Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi claimed in their social media posts that the student was linked with Vyapam scam.

"Dead Body of Bhurelal Waskell, 2008 batch student of MGM Medical College, Dead body found Near the Daily College, this student related to Vyapam Scam. postmortem procedure conducted by panel of 5 doctors, prima facie case of alcohol poisoning/intoxication," Anand Rai tweeted. (ANI)

