Vehicles charred in fire that broke out in a residential building in Indore on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Indore: Four injured in fire in residential building

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:08 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): At least four people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Bhat Mohalla area of Indore on Thursday.
The incident took place around 4 am earlier today.
"A fire broke out in a building in the residential area here earlier today. Everyone was rescued from the fire, however, some people have sustained burn injuries. We are investigating the cause of fire," Additional Superintendent of Police (ADP) Anil Patidar told ANI.
The injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital, said police.
According to fire tenders, around 25 to 30 people were rescued from the fire, which has been doused.
Several vehicles parked in the building were also charred in the fire. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:43 IST

