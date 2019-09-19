Indore: Illegal factory making fake medicines for increasing milk productivity busted, 1 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A man was arrested by Indore police on Wednesday for running an illegal factory making fake medicines to boost buffaloes milk productivity in Dwarakapuri.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team busted the factory operated by Bhimsi Bhai, a 34-year-old resident from Gujarat.

Soon after this, police called drug department for the investigation of medicines found in large quantity in the illegal factory.

As many as 4,000 bottles of medicines, 16 bottles of phenyl, 3 acidic acid canes, 300 l tanker and packaging materials were seized by the police, Drug Inspector Dharmesh Bagoliya said.

Speaking about the raids, Bagoliya said, "We were told that a person has been raided and arrested for running a business of making fake medicines for cattle. When we undertook the investigation, we found that phenyl, toxic and acid were mixed into a tank with water in large amount and then it was sold to other licensed companies in packed bottles weighing from 100 ml to 200 ml."

"I have not taken any license. I did not have any knowledge about it. I just started this business and it is been 3 to 4 months. The medicines were sold in the name of Tata no.1 brand," the accused said. (ANI)

