Material used for making fake medicines for buffaloes. (Photo/ANI)
Indore: Illegal factory making fake medicines for increasing milk productivity busted, 1 held

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 07:40 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A man was arrested by Indore police on Wednesday for running an illegal factory making fake medicines to boost buffaloes milk productivity in Dwarakapuri.
Acting on a tip-off, the police team busted the factory operated by Bhimsi Bhai, a 34-year-old resident from Gujarat.
Soon after this, police called drug department for the investigation of medicines found in large quantity in the illegal factory.
As many as 4,000 bottles of medicines, 16 bottles of phenyl, 3 acidic acid canes, 300 l tanker and packaging materials were seized by the police, Drug Inspector Dharmesh Bagoliya said.
Speaking about the raids, Bagoliya said, "We were told that a person has been raided and arrested for running a business of making fake medicines for cattle. When we undertook the investigation, we found that phenyl, toxic and acid were mixed into a tank with water in large amount and then it was sold to other licensed companies in packed bottles weighing from 100 ml to 200 ml."
"I have not taken any license. I did not have any knowledge about it. I just started this business and it is been 3 to 4 months. The medicines were sold in the name of Tata no.1 brand," the accused said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 07:40 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A woman and her three-month-old daughter died after they were allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws over demand of dowry in Rampur's Hajipura mohalla on Wednesday morning.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 07:28 IST

Shillong [Meghalaya], Sept 19 (ANI): Meghalaya Health Minister, AL Hek has said that the state government is very much aware of the "skin disease" found spread across Mahendragunj area and few other parts of Garo Hills.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 07:06 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on head was nabbed after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 05:48 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Schools located in Prayagraj city will remain closed for three days starting today in view of floods situation in the region.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 05:19 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Three women and 1 man have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in several cases of honey trapping, Bhopal police said on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:58 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with poaching elephants for their tusks near Surya Road in Belthangady taluk, Karnataka police said.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:43 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police in Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 414 kg of cannabis from their car in Paderu village in Visakhapatnam district.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In view of heavy rainfall forecast, schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed today.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:56 IST

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A man was booked for allegedly molesting his minor daughter in Badhaan village of Uttarkashi, police said on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 02:43 IST

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Members of Rashtriya Goraksha Sena and Sindhi community on Wednesday staged a protest in Durg city against vandalisation of Hindu temples in Pakistan.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 02:01 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Subas Chouhan as chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:35 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has arrested two people and seized fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 4.77 crore from their possession in Jaipur.

