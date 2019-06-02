Indore: Income-Tax officer rescues snake attacked with pesticide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): A snake, which was beaten and badly injured and had pesticide poured over it, was rescued by a wildlife lover from a school here.

Sher Singh, an Income-Tax officer, on Saturday, saved the life of a snake, which had ventured into the premises of the school, where workers hit and poured pesticide over the reptile.

Singh said, "The snake was found in a school. Out of fear, the workers there poured pesticides on him. The reptile dozed-off because of it as their skin is very sensitive. It is a general tendency that people start hitting it with sticks as soon as they see a snake."

"It was a rat snake. It isn't venomous and only bites when you hurt it. But people get scared because it moves very fast," he added.

Singh also used a straw to pour water into the snake's stomach to cleanse it of the ill-effects of pesticides poured over it.

"I spoke to an expert who suggested that I put water in its stomach through a straw. The water helped the snake to vomit which expelled harmful substances and helped it get back to normal," Singh said.

He also put the snake inside a bucket filled with cold water in an attempt to revive it.

Singh, who claims to have rescued snakes in the past too said all snakes are not poisonous and people are often unable to recognise the venomous ones from others and blindly kill them. (ANI)

