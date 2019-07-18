Indore: Junior Doctors extend support to teacher association's demand of 7th pay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indore's Junior Doctors Association (JDA) has extended its support to the ongoing agitation of teachers regarding the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission and time-bound promotions.

In a letter written to the Commission of Indore Division, the association has claimed that necessary attempts are not being made by the government to resolve the issue.

"Despite the state government being informed about the issue and the mass Casual Leave about 1 month ago, they are instead of initiating talks to resolve the issue, is trying to impose ESMA to suppress a democratic protest in which no emergency medical services were hampered by the MPTA", JDA stated.

Requesting government to resolve the conflict in a constructive way, JDA has also threatened to withdraw OPD and other services 'in case of any untoward action against the protesting teachers'. (ANI)

