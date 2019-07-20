Indore: Lady SI who breastfed baby rescued from garbage to receive Iconic Personality Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Anila Parashar, the lady sub-inspector who became famous for breast-feeding a baby girl rescued from a pile of garbage, will be conferred with the Iconic Personality Award.

Anila will receive the award on August 18 in New Delhi's Lajpat Bhavan auditorium.

She is the only policewoman from the entire state who has been selected for this award.

In August last year, the lady officer had breastfed a newborn baby who was rescued from garbage. (ANI)

