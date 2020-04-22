Indore: Locals gift saplings to 48 people released from COVID-19 quarantine centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Forty-eight people were released from the quarantine centre here after being tested negative for COVID-19. Administration and locals welcomed them by gifting saplings.

"48 people from Tatpatti Bakhal area have been released from quarantine centre after they tested negative for the coronavirus. The administration and locals welcomed them by gifting saplings," Vishal Singh, Additional District Magistrate, told ANI.

He said the situation in the area is under control now.

The people who were released from the quarantine centre expressed happiness and thanked the administration and frontline warriors, especially doctors and nurses for looking after them. The locals and some officials cheered them up to boost their morale and gifted them saplings.

"All of us are well, we will stay indoors. The arrangements by the administration were good. We would like to thank everyone for being supportive in this battle against coronavirus," said Sher Akaban, one of the 48 people from Tatpatti Bakhal area.

Meanwhile, 8 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the district tally of virus-infected people in the district to 923.

The total number of cured and discharged cases stood at 72 and death toll at 52, the district health department said. (ANI)

