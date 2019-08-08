Indore man arrested, paraded by police for thrashing minor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Police arrested and paraded a man for allegedly thrashing a minor boy in Indore on Wednesday.

The man, who is accused of land grab, allegedly thrashed the boy at one such plot, and the incident came to light after a video of it was circulated on social media.

Taking note of the video, police arrested the man and paraded him through places where he allegedly encroached plots in the city.

"We have spotted the plot where he assaulted the boy and recorded the video. He has also illegally taken control of several plots in the city. We have identified some of the plots," Indore city SP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said.

The accused has been earning between Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh per month as rent from these properties, Mishra added.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

